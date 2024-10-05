Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter claps back at critics slamming her bold outfit choices

The ‘Espresso’ singer has been receiving backlash over her revealing fashion statements at Short n' Sweet Tour

  • by Web Desk
  • October 05, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter claps back at critics slamming her bold outfit choices
Sabrina Carpenter claps back at critics slamming her bold outfit choices

Sabrina Carpenter is asking her critics to “please please please” stay away from her concerts!

For quite a time, the Short n’ Sweet Tour artist is being slammed for her bold and sensual outfit choices during her concerts.

Addressing the naysayers, Sabrina Carpenter offered a burning piece of advice to her critics in an interview with Times published on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

Slamming the critics, Sabrina Carpenter had only 8-word advice to give, “Don’t come to the show, and that's okay."

The Taste singer also expressed that it’s “unfortunate” that people are choosing such a baseless reason for bashing her, “because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it’s nothing.”

She added, “If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that’s what you’ve got to do.”

The Nonsense singer also compared herself getting criticism to that of Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears during their careers.

Meanwhile, the Espresso singer has recently added one more feather to her cap by reigning supremacy at Billboard Top 100 for the fifth consecutive week with her three songs, Espresso, Please Please Please, and Taste, dominating the charts on the first three positions respectively.

Sabrina Carpenter will be taking her Short n’ Sweet Tour to Baltimore tonight, on October 5, 2024.

Paul Pogba ready to resume training in January 2025 after ban reduction

Paul Pogba ready to resume training in January 2025 after ban reduction
Hamza Ali Abbasi takes on brand new role as Batish in drama serial 'Faraar'

Hamza Ali Abbasi takes on brand new role as Batish in drama serial 'Faraar'

Prince William talks about his determination to change things

Prince William talks about his determination to change things
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes

'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes

Entertainment News

'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
‘Ghostbusters’ star Logan Kim to play next Hulk in Marvel Cinematics Universe?
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
Ryan Reynolds’ daughters bring him ‘real horror’ of Halloween
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
‘Joker 2’ falls short of fan expectations, hits lowest rating in DCEU history
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
Gigi Hadid open to reconciliation with Zayn Malik amid Bradley Cooper romance
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
John Legend to cultivate 'warmth, joy, togetherness' on 2024 Christmas tour
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
Ben Affleck’s inner circle worried about ‘toxic behavior’ amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
Kourtney Kardashian slammed for ‘disgusting’ Halloween theme
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
David Beckham, Victoria 'so proud’ as son Brooklyn debuts new business
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
Keith Urban beams with pride after daughter Sunday Rose made runway debut
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
Kourtney Kardashian shares glimpses into her cozy fall with Travis Barker, son Rocky
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
Chris Martin reflects on surreal experience of playing music with Michael J. Fox