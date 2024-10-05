Sabrina Carpenter claps back at critics slamming her bold outfit choices

Sabrina Carpenter is asking her critics to “please please please” stay away from her concerts!
For quite a time, the Short n’ Sweet Tour artist is being slammed for her bold and sensual outfit choices during her concerts.
Addressing the naysayers, Sabrina Carpenter offered a burning piece of advice to her critics in an interview with Times published on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.
Slamming the critics, Sabrina Carpenter had only 8-word advice to give, “Don’t come to the show, and that's okay."
The Taste singer also expressed that it’s “unfortunate” that people are choosing such a baseless reason for bashing her, “because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it’s nothing.”
She added, “If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that’s what you’ve got to do.”
The Nonsense singer also compared herself getting criticism to that of Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears during their careers.
Meanwhile, the Espresso singer has recently added one more feather to her cap by reigning supremacy at Billboard Top 100 for the fifth consecutive week with her three songs, Espresso, Please Please Please, and Taste, dominating the charts on the first three positions respectively.
Sabrina Carpenter will be taking her Short n’ Sweet Tour to Baltimore tonight, on October 5, 2024.