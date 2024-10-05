Entertainment

Miley Cyrus ‘reconnecting’ with ex Liam Hemsworth for ‘closure’

Miley Cyrus ‘not going well’ with boyfriend Maxx Morando because Liam Hemsworth ‘set her off again’

  • by Web Desk
  • October 05, 2024


Miley Cyrus has long moved on to a happy relationship with boyfriend Maxx Morando, but the ghosts of her past with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth are believed to be still haunting her.

It was five years ago that she parted ways with the actor, and after all this long time, the lawsuit filed over Flowers is reportedly giving her PTSD.

An insider told In Touch, “Miley Cyrus has put Liam Hemsworth behind her, but this business with the lawsuit has really set her off again and got her very anxious and freaked out.”

The individual claimed that these feelings are coming out for the vocalist because she “didn’t exactly try to hide” that Flowers was precisely written about her ex-husband.

But it’s still something that she never wanted to be “forced to talk about,” yet the legal proceedings in the court over her track will make her do so.

“It’s looking like she may have to go on record in court and explain her motivations behind the song, which is just very, very painful,” the source went on.

This same person informed that old wounds are reopening for Miley Cyrus, who had thought that they were long-healed, and now she’s thinking that “there’s more healing work left to do.”

Biggest fear in question for the star is that she might have to reconnect with Liam Hemsworth again.

“She’s s now saying she wants to speak with Liam Hemsworth to give him a heads up and get some closure on the whole painful chapter,” the insider gave away.

Miley Cyrus’ decision to initiate conversation with her ex-husband is however not settling well with her boyfriend Maxx Morando, reportedly changing the tides of their own romance.

Whether she is still determined to hold talks with her former partner is not known yet, but things are expected to become clearer when the hearing for Flowers approaches.

