Sajal Aly, Hamza Ali Abbasi starrer ‘Alif’ turns 5

Sajal Aly is marking 5 years of her character Momina Sultan in blockbuster drama Alif!
Taking to her official Instagram stories on Friday, October 4, the Zard Patton Ka Bunn actress reposted her fanpage’s video that celebrated her role in the hit TV drama.
The fan page shared a short clip of the actress from her drama to their Instagram story with the caption, “5 years of #mominasultan.”
Resharing the story, Sajal Aly tagged Alif’s director Haseeb Hassan and producer Sana Shahnawaz.
Sajal’s 2019 Alif, which is a Pakistani spiritual-romanctic TV series, featured a star-studded cast that included Hamza Ali Abbasi as Qalb-E-Momin, Kubra Khan as Husn-E-Jahan, and Ahsan Khan as Taha Abdul Aala.
The drama also featured Osman Khalid Butt’s cameo appearance as Faisal Khan.
Telecasted on Geo Entertainment, Alif revolves around the story of Momina Sultan, a struggling actress, and Qalb-E-Momin, a successful film-maker making progress in their respective fields and journeys with their families and religion.
The drama focuses on Momina trying to maintain her family’s livelihood, while Momin embarks on the journey to rediscover his roots facing the fateful events that their paths will join.
On the work front, Sajal Aly is currently starring in Zard Patton ka Bunn, while Hamza Ali Abbasi is soon going to mark his onscreen presence with upcoming drama Faraar.