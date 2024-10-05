'Diddy' warns Justin Bieber to hush about their past in viral throwback clip

In a resurfaced clip, Sean "Diddy" Combs playfully warns Justin Bieber to keep quiet about their past experiences together, cautioning the pop star with, ‘he knows better.’
Since the rapper's arrest for suspected sex trafficking and racketeering, a 2011 footage of Justin Bieber and Diddy on Jimmy Kimmel Live has come to light again.
The host asked the two at the start of the clip how their friendship was doing and whether they were collaborating on songs.
Bieber, who was 16 at the time, joked, "It's like Rob & Big," referring to skateboarder Rob Dyrdek and his bodyguard, the late Christopher "Big Black" Boykin, in response to Combs' 55 statement, "I think that we have become friends in a strange way."
“I’m Big and you’re Rob,” the Grammy winner continued.
“He’s, to a lot of us, he’s like a little brother. He’s not afraid to call and ask for advice. He’s somebody that industry wise, the record industry is a strong family,” Diddy reflected.
The rapper continued, “He’s somebody that we definitely have our arms around and we wanna protect him because he’s genuinely such a nice person besides his talents.”
“He’s one of the greatest kids you could ever know,” he added.
Then, as the two pointed to each other and laughed, the Peaches singer extended his hand to shake Diddy's.
“You know, Diddy bought his son a Bentley, maybe he could buy you one also while you’re at it,” Kimmel, 56, chimed in.
“He got me a Lamborghini,” Bieber responded, adding, “I haven’t gotten it yet, though.”
“When is that coming? That Lamborghini,” the talk show host interjected. “We talked about this last time.”
“The Lamborghini for a day or two and he had access to the house,” Diddy said.
He added, “And he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television. Everything ain’t for everybody.”
To note, a video that showed Bieber and Combs getting together at the rapper's mansion reappeared in May.
In November 2009, Bieber posted the video to his YouTube channel with the title "JUSTIN BIEBER's 48 HRS with DIDDY!!".