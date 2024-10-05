Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds takes Blake Lively on romantic dinner date in New York

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on September 9

  • by Web Desk
  October 05, 2024
Ryan Reynolds still takes Blake Lively on romantic dates even after 12 years of their marriage!

The actor, who recently shattered Hollywood’s box-office with Deadpool 3, has took time out of his busy schedule to stepped out for a date night with wife.

He shared a cute snippet from their cherished time at N.Y.C.’s Café Chelsea on his Instagram account, on Friday.

The loved-up photo, showed the couple beamed at the camera as Ryan put an arm around Lively and she leaned into him at a restaurant table by a window overlooking the city streets.

For the outing, the Gossip Girls alum opted for a black leather-look jacket, chunky gold earrings, complemented with pinkish-red lipstick.

Meanwhile, Reynolds looked dapper in a green sweater styled with a neck chain and glasses.

The Red Notice actor set the song Autumn in New York by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong in the background tagged in the restaurant along the photo.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s romantic photo comes after they celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on September 9.

The couple shares four children, daughters James, Inez, Betty, and son Olin.

