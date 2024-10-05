Queen Mary shows how to rule the throne in comfort

Royal

Queen Mary on solo public engagements in Brazil as King Frederik remained back home

  October 05, 2024
Queen Mary is making the sun shine a little brighter with her kingly looks in Brazil.

Currently on a solo trip to the country, she stepped out for another royal engagement by heading toward a public school named Centro Educacional do Lago.

King Frederik’s wife was photographed beaming in a deluxe blue and white striped shirt dress created by Italian fashion designer Stella Jean.

It featured a collared neck coupled with Queen Mary rolling her sleeves up to reveal a golden bangle wrapped around her wrist.

As she tik-toked in a pair of strapped tan heels, a very stylish belt grabbed her by the waist, turning the look into a breezy A-line skirt.

King Frederik’s spouse was introduced to a group of students as well as a Brazilian food program designed for schools.

Then, she was shown a green finger project that has been initiated to produce sustainable and biodegradable plant pots by two companies coming in collaboration together.

Since it was a long day, Queen Mary switched her tall heels with white trainers later on, opting for a comfortable walk around the block.

At one point, she even wore a cream-colored fedora hat white spending time at the Brazilian agricultural research institute, per Hello Magazine.

But throughout this long day at royal work, Queen Mary’s tumbling waves of hair looked as fresh as ever!

