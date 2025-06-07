Royal

Prince Joachim reveals desire to come Denmark after time in U.S

Prince Joachim and his wife Princess Marie are currently living in Washington D.C along with children

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Prince Joachim, currently living in the U.S., has hinted at a possible return to royal life as he disclosed his desire to come home after spending years abroad.

While conversing in a new TV interview, the 55-year-old Danish royal, who turns 56 on Saturday, spoke of his future plans.

Speaking to TV2, Joachim said, "We have a desire to come home. But we also do not rule out the possibility of staying abroad.”

He added, “Now we have to see. For now, it is on our radar, when the post here stops, we will return home."

Joachim admitted, "Overall, we can all feel it, and we can also feel it in the children, that it is at home in Denmark that we have our largest social base.”

He mentioned, We can't travel back and forth, after all, there is a six-hour time difference and an entire ocean in between. We take our time when we are home and enjoy it to the fullest. Perhaps that is the band-aid for being far away from home."

Why Prince Jaochim, Princess Marie live in U.S?

Joachim, along with his wife Princess Marie are currently living in Washington D.C and their children, Count Henrik, 16, and Countess Athena.

In 2023, the family moved to the US as the prince took the role of defense attaché at the Danish Embassy.

Before they shifted the couple lived in Paris, having moved to France in 2019.

