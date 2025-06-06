King Charles flaunts impressive firing skills during visit to Royal Artillery: WATCH

King Charles showcased his impressive firing skills during his first ever visit to the Royal Regiment of Artillery, since assuming the title of Captain General.
The Royal Family took to their Instagram account on Friday, June, 6, to share glimpses into his action-packed day at the regiment’s headquarters in Larkhill, Wiltshire.
In the photos, the monarch could be seen wearing a khaki military uniform as he met with the military personnel and their families.
While, the other clip and images showed the 76-year-old monarch sitting beside the huge weapon as he effortlessly fired a L118 Light Gun to a single shot.
“The King has visited the Royal Regiment of Artillery in Larkhill, meeting military personnel and their families from the 21 regiments that form the Royal Regiment,” the King Charles’ office wrote in the caption.
They continued, “His Majesty also heard about the Regiment’s training and equipment - before being invited to fire a L118 Light Gun himself!”
“To commemorate His Majesty’s first visit as Captain General, The King was presented with an engraved 105mm Cartridge which was fired during Their Majesties’ Coronation,” the palace added.
About King Charles’ Captain General role
King Charles assumed the Captain General role in August 2023 after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
The role was first taken by King George VI in 1947 and subsequently by Queen Elizabeth II from 1955.