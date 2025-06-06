Royal

King Charles flaunts impressive firing skills during visit to Royal Artillery: WATCH

King Charles assumed the Captain General role after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II

  • by Web Desk
  • |
King Charles flaunts impressive firing skills during visit to Royal Artillery: WATCH
King Charles flaunts impressive firing skills during visit to Royal Artillery: WATCH

King Charles showcased his impressive firing skills during his first ever visit to the Royal Regiment of Artillery, since assuming the title of Captain General.

The Royal Family took to their Instagram account on Friday, June, 6, to share glimpses into his action-packed day at the regiment’s headquarters in Larkhill, Wiltshire.

In the photos, the monarch could be seen wearing a khaki military uniform as he met with the military personnel and their families.

While, the other clip and images showed the 76-year-old monarch sitting beside the huge weapon as he effortlessly fired a L118 Light Gun to a single shot.

“The King has visited the Royal Regiment of Artillery in Larkhill, meeting military personnel and their families from the 21 regiments that form the Royal Regiment,” the King Charles’ office wrote in the caption.

They continued, “His Majesty also heard about the Regiment’s training and equipment - before being invited to fire a L118 Light Gun himself!”

“To commemorate His Majesty’s first visit as Captain General, The King was presented with an engraved 105mm Cartridge which was fired during Their Majesties’ Coronation,” the palace added.

About King Charles’ Captain General role

King Charles assumed the Captain General role in August 2023 after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The role was first taken by King George VI in 1947 and subsequently by Queen Elizabeth II from 1955.

Prince Harry plans third baby to ‘heal’ wounds of King Charles, William rift
Prince Harry plans third baby to ‘heal’ wounds of King Charles, William rift
Harry has been embroiled in a feud with father, King Charles and brother, Prince William for past five years
Prince William shares delightful experience with Duchess Sophie at key event
Prince William shares delightful experience with Duchess Sophie at key event
Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince of Wales made rare appearance at 2025 Royal Cornwall Show on Friday this week
Prince William makes first joint appearance with aunt Sophie in two years
Prince William makes first joint appearance with aunt Sophie in two years
Duchess Sophie fills in for Princess Kate as she joins Prince William for the Royal Cornwall Show
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle team up with advocacy group for powerful cause
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle team up with advocacy group for powerful cause
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have extended their support to a like-minded nonprofit
King Felipe attends 28th Conference of Presidents at Royal Palace of Pedralbes
King Felipe attends 28th Conference of Presidents at Royal Palace of Pedralbes
The King of Spain, Felipe VI, arrives at Barcelona’s Royal Palace of Pedralbes to attend the key presidential conference
Princess Anne teases King Charles with witty jab during special royal event
Princess Anne teases King Charles with witty jab during special royal event
The Princess Royal delivered powerful statement during the prestigious event in Buckingham Palace
Princess Sofia, baby Ines celebrate National Day in matching Swedish outfits
Princess Sofia, baby Ines celebrate National Day in matching Swedish outfits
Princess Ines makes her second public appearance with Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip in Stockholm
Princess Beatrice leaves UK with husband ahead of royal reunion
Princess Beatrice leaves UK with husband ahead of royal reunion
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter, Princess Beatrice, is ninth in line to the British throne
King Frederik presents coveted music award to iconic Danish String Quartet
King Frederik presents coveted music award to iconic Danish String Quartet
The King of Denmark, Frederik X, honours the Danish String Quartet’s incredible contributions to music with a prestigious award
Princess Marie absent from Prince Joachim’s big milestone amid scheduling conflict
Princess Marie absent from Prince Joachim’s big milestone amid scheduling conflict
Princess Marie is set to travel to Paris on next week
Princess Leonor relishes enchanting musical show in NYC amid naval training
Princess Leonor relishes enchanting musical show in NYC amid naval training
The Princess of Asturias, Leonor, is currently on a five-month voyage aboard the Spanish Navy’s training ship, Juan Sebastián de Elcano
King Charles gives heartfelt nod to Prince Edward on Founder's Day
King Charles gives heartfelt nod to Prince Edward on Founder's Day
Prince Edward steps out to celebrate Founder's Day at Royal Hospital Chelsea