Prince William interviews Sir David Attenborough ahead of World Oceans Day

World Oceans Day is just around the corner and the Prince of Wales is marking the day with interviewing Sir David Attenborough.
Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, June 7, the Prince of Wales shared a glimpse into his wider conversation with legendary broadcaster and natural historian, which available in full on YouTube
In the video, the duo discussed the current state of the oceans and Sir David’s upcoming new documentary, Ocean with David Attenborough.
“A true honour speaking with Sir David ahead of World Oceans Day tomorrow,” he wrote in the caption.
The husband of Princess Kate further shared, “Fascinating to reflect on the wonder of the ocean and the legacy of a man who has dedicated his life to telling its story. A conversation shared about a lifetime of exploration, the urgent challenges facing our seas, and the hope that lies in restoring and protecting them for generations to come.”
“Sir David’s latest documentary ‘Ocean with David Attenborough’ is such an important documentary, and a rallying cry for one of our planet’s most precious resources,” he added.
About ‘Ocean with David Attenborough’
Sir David Attenborough’s new documentary, Ocean with David Attenborough, is set to release on Sunday June 8, which is World Oceans Day.
The documentary focuses on the damage humankind has wreaked on the ocean, as well as the opportunities we have to heal it.