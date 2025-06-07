Royal

Prince Andrew’s lodge ‘more expensive’ than William, Kate's home

The Duke of York has lived in his royal lodge since more than two decades

Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge residence is reportedly “significantly more expensive” to maintain than the Windsor home of Prince William and Princess Kate.

The Duke of York has lived in his royal lodge since 2003 and it has been described as a crumbling mansion that Andrew refuses to leave.

As per GB News, Robin Edwards, a property buying agent at Curetons described why Royal Lodge is "significantly more expensive" than the Prince and Princess of Wales home.

The agent disclosed that the 30-room mansion, the estate features extensive grounds and additional facilities.

"As well as the 30-room main house, the estate includes a gardener's cottage, the chapel lodge, six lodge cottages and police security accommodation, in addition to 21 acres of gardens," Edwards stated.

The property expert noted that when Prince Andrew obtained the 75-year lease from the Crown Estate in August 2003, he was obligated to cover renovation costs himself.

In September 2002, initial renovation estimates stood at £7.5 million excluding tax, with Edwards noting these costs have likely increased substantially due to inflation.

Edwards detailed that "staffing alone would be a significant expense, as the estate would likely employ a house manager, housekeepers, butlers, chefs and maintenance workers, easily costing between £350,000 and £500,000 annually."

The lodge’s garden also required "a dedicated team of around four to six full-time gardeners, adding another £150,000 to £250,000 to the yearly budget."

The estate’s yearly upkeep falls between £200,000 and £300,000, while utilities alone might exceed £200,000 annually.

Edwards concluded that "with unexpected repairs and rising costs, potentially this figure could be even higher" than the estimated £4-5million yearly expenditure.

Prince Andrew Royal Lodge:

Royal Lodge is a Grade II listed house in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, England, half a mile north of Cumberland Lodge and 3.2 miles (5.1 km) south of Windsor Castle.

