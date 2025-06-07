 Prince Harry relives special childhood memory with Diana on Lilibet’s birthday

Prince Harry is reliving his beloved childhood memories but as a father!
The Duke of Sussex recently recreated his special childhood moments he once shared with his late mother, Princess Diana and brother Prince William, over three decades ago.
Back in August 1993, just months after Diana’s separation from her husband, Prince Charles, the mother-sons trio enjoyed a private visit to Walt Disney World in Florida.
During the visit, the 8-year-old Prince enjoyed various rides and activities, including an exclusive ride on Splash Mountain with only Princess Diana and William, as it was closed off to other guests.
Now, after 31 years, the father-of-two took to his beloved wife, Meghan Markle and their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, to the same theme park.
The cheerful outing came as part of Princess Lilibet’s birthday celebration, who turned four last week.
Meghan Markle lovingly documented the joyous experience in a heartwarming video montage, which she later shared on her Instagram account.
“Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!” the Duchess of Sussex wrote, as Peggy Lee’s It’s a Good Day played in the background.
In the images, the family of four could be seen exploring the Disney World as well as same Splash Mountain, while sporting Mickey Mouse ears.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kids:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
In 2019, the couple welcomed a son, Archie, in London while Lilibet was born in 202, after they moved to California.