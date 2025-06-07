Did Prince William, Harry privately compete for Princess Diana's special possession?

Princes William and Harry may have secretly placed bids on some of Princess Diana’s most iconic outfits at recent auctions.
As per Hello Magazine, the People Princess’ romantic, ballerina-length evening gown by Moroccan-British designer Jacques Azagury fetched a record-breaking $1.15 million at auction last year.
The executive producer and co-creator of Julien’s Auctions are expecting to raise that success at the Princess Diana Style And A Royal Collection auction.
While conversing at A Right Royal Podcast, the hosts Andrea Caamano, Emmy Griffiths, Martin Nolan, shared the thoughts on whether Princess Diana’s sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have ever bid on any of their mother’s possessions.
“I would expect that they are tempted and expect that they do and expect they have representatives who buy on their behalf,” Martin said, before adding, “And that's understandable. I would too.”
He added, “You see the [HEAD] ski suit and the great photographs of them or the shoes that she wore when she went to the dinosaur exhibition at the Museum of Natural History here.”
“You know, like all of those, they're memories for them, it’s their mum, she's the most famous person in the world but of course they would love to own some of these and preserve them for their own memories,” he said.
Prince Harry and Prince William relationship:
To note, Prince Harry and Prince William have been in an estranged relationship after the duke claimed bombshell allegations against the royal family.