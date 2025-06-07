Royal

Meghan Markle shares sweet outing moments with Prince Harry & kids: Watch

The Duchess of Sussex shared a touching video of herself with the Duke of Sussex

Meghan Markle has shared heartwarming photos from a family day out at Disneyland, capturing moments of “pure joy” alongside Prince Harry and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a touching video of herself, the Duke of Sussex, 40, and their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.

In a caption she wrote, “Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!,” adding, “It’s a Good Day.”

Meghan’s video opened with Lili in a sparkly blue cap and vibrant sleeveless dress, holding her mom’s hand as she guided them through the California theme park.

Later in the footage, Harry followed closely as his little girl met a Disney Princess.

The Sussexes were later captured on the log flume at Tiana's Bayou Adventure.


Meghan turned back to showcase her good spirit as she flashed her bright smile while wearing Minnie Mouse ears as they prepared for the drop that faced them on the water ride.

On their outing, the family stopped to ride on Dumbo the Flying Elephant and a trip to see Star Wars troopers.

She also shared photos of their food, which included corn dogs and pickle slices and a birthday cake.

As the video went on, it showed a Little Mermaid–themed cake featuring Princess Ariel and her undersea friend Sebastian, for Princess Lilibet.

Meghan covered Lilibet and Archie’s faces with heart emoji to protect their privacy by keeping their identities out of the spotlight.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kids:

To note, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In 2019, the Suits alum gave birth to Archie in London while Lili was born in 2021 after the couple stepped down from the royal duties


King Charles assumed the Captain General role after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II
