Prince Harry plans third baby to ‘heal’ wounds of King Charles, William rift

Harry has been embroiled in a feud with father, King Charles and brother, Prince William since past five years

Prince Harry has been embroiled in a royal feud with his father, King Charles and brother, Prince William, since he stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, with his wife, Meghan Markle and their two kids.

What made things worse were his and Meghan’s bombshell interviews, their Netflix docuseries, and Harry’s best-selling memoir Spare, which deepened their rift with the royal family.

Now, Harry is said to be all alone and isolated as he has no "friends or family left" to lean on.

And to overcome this isolation, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly planning to have a third child.

A recent report has suggested that Harry wants a bigger family of his own to cope with the ongoing fallout from his strained relationships with his father and brother.

"Everyone is saying this push for another baby is a reaction to what he's going through with his father and brother,” an insider told RadarOnline.

They went on to explain, "Now that he's been totally exiled from his family, it seems he's feeling the need to create a bigger family of his own."

However, his ambitious wife, Meghan Markle reportedly has reservations about growing their family further at this time as she is only focusing on her lifestyle brand and career, right now.

"She's so laser-focused on building her lifestyle brand, As Ever and adding a baby to the mix just doesn't make sense," the insider said, adding, "At this point in her life another pregnancy is not something that she's got the bandwidth for."

The source further claimed, “Her brand is her new baby right now. If she were to get pregnant and have another child, work would have to take a backseat.”

About Prince Harry's kids 

Prince Harry became a father in 2019 with the birth of Prince Archie, whom he shares with his wife, Meghan Markle.

In 2021, the couple extended their family with the birth of a daughter, Princess Lilibet.

