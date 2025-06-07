King Charles, Duchess Sophie step out together for Royal Windsor Flower Show

King Charles and Duchess Sophie have joined forces as they stepped out together to attend the opening of the 118th Royal Windsor Flower Show.
Taking to their Instagram handle on Saturday, June 7, the Royal Family shared a slew of delightful photos from the monarch and the Duchess of Edinburgh’s day out.
The heartwarming carousel kicked off with a beaming photo of King Charles as he arrived at the show, held at The York Club in Windsor Great Park.
Meanwhile, the other showed him and Duchess Sophie exploring the event and greeting the guests.
In one image, the wife of Prince Edward could be seen cutting an orange ribbon to mark the festivities beginning.
For the bloomy outing, King Charles wore a dapper grey suit and a matching tie while Sophie opted for a floral blue gown with a black blazer.
"The King, as Patron, and The Duchess of Edinburgh were at the Royal Windsor Flower Show this morning!" the King Charles' office wrote in the caption.
They continued, "The theme for this year’s show, held at Windsor Great Park, is ‘Patterns in Nature’ inspired by His Majesty’s book ‘Harmony: A New Way Of Looking At Our World’.
"The Duchess was joined by gardener Alan Titchmarsh, who is Honorary President of The Royal Windsor Rose & Horticultural Society, to officially open the Show," the palace added.
About Royal Windsor Flower Show
The Royal Windsor Flower show is a one-day celebration of gardening, nature, food and traditional crafts that was founded by Queen Victoria in 1892.