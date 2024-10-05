Nawazuddin Siddiqui questions the mindless hulk heroes of Bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for staying worlds apart from playing a traditional Bollywood hero.
And in a chat on The Majlis Show recently, he answered why this has been the case for him in a decades old career.
Per Indian Express, the host asked him to share his thoughts on those “mass entry shots” that are so absurdly planned for the so-called protagonists in Indian films these days.
“To tell you the truth, I find it very boring,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui replied right away.
He went on to explain, “The hero will save everyone. He will save the world. And the girl will also fall in love with him, even if he doesn’t have any other quality!”
Questioning the logic behind these pulp fiction stories, the actor pointed out that in many cases, the hero doesn’t have a job other than slicing bad guys, yet the heroine still goes crazy for him.
“I still don’t understand the reason… why is the girl impressed with a guy who beats up 25 people? Because he has beaten people up? That’s such a strange thing,” the star inquired.
Fans however say it will probably take much longer for Nawazuddin Siqquidi to understand this as he’s far away from the Bollywood world of masala hysteria.
He’s busy blowing the crowd away by playing characters such as Taimur in Talaash, Nawazuddin in Liar’s Dice, and a very cunning detective named Daya Shankar in Sridevi ji’s Mom.