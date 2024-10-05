Royal

Prince Harry’s children blow people away with super-surprising traits

  by Web Desk
  October 05, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids are seemingly no lesser than the happiest toddlers on this planet.

But since the ex-royals talk about them very rarely, not much is known regarding Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Speaking to US Magazine recently, insiders however dished out some aspects from the wonderful traits possessed by these two children!

A source exclaimed, “They’re so well-mannered! Prince Archie is sweet and curious and playful.”

This means that Prince Harry’s son is one charming champ with an affection nature, bringing joy as well as dozens of laughter from his desire to keep exploring things.

“Princess Lilibet is vibrant and happy,” the individual added.

According to the person, she is full of energy and lights up Meghan Markle’s world with positivity, enthusiasm, and good spirits.

While these details aren’t oddballs, it’s surprising to know that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are super well-mannered despite being five and three years of age respectively.

There’s however so much more that’s shrouded in secrecy because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are quite strict when it comes to their privacy.

And this is just the right thing that a set of good parents would do!

Royal News

Queen Mary shows how to rule the throne in comfort
Lady Louise Windsor adopts similar approach as Princess Kate and William
Prince William talks about his determination to change things
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘drifting away’ from each other
King Charles packs his own blood supply for royal tours
Princess Kate releases special message shortly after public return
Royal family's future role after King Charles's death laid bare
Princess Anne checks out guns from ‘leading UK supplier’
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
King Charles to bless Princess Beatrice's new baby with royal title?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set new priorities amid ‘professional’ split