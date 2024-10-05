Prince William ‘bloody jealous’ of Prince Harry’s natural charm

Prince William is said to be “bloody jealous” of younger brother Prince Harry, and that’s why their rivalry isn’t ending, according to an eye-opening revelation!
Quite recently, the Duke of Sussex appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he swore, screamed, and became a “court jester” while touring around a scary Tonightmares attraction.
Speaking of the solid amusement Prince Harry provided to his audience, author Ken Wharfe compared him to mother Princess Diana.
He told The Sun, “Yes, they’re both entertainers! The Duke of Sussex was always the court jester as a child.”
This interesting trait possessed by him is why he comes across as a very charming personality immediately.
Despite not being a relevant part of the royal family anymore, Prince Harry is still just as famous and well-liked, which allegedly stings Prince William with “jealousy.”
“Part of the problem with him and his brother was that Prince William was somewhat jealous of his popularity. But like Princess Diana, she liked to be entertained, she liked to be popular,” Ken Wharfe stated.
As per the royal expert, Prince Harry “still got something to offer” through his entertainment. That’s why people watch his public engagements, even though they’re not royal anymore.
On the other hand, Prince William’s public appearances are frequent but do not gather as much traction unless they’re next to Kate Middleton or King Charles.