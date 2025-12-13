Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, could lose key relationships in their lives!
According to The Independent, recent reports have suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's reconciliation with their respective sick fathers could be near impossible despite recent contacts.
Meghan sent a letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, while he was in hospital in the Philippines this week, while Prince Harry met with his father, King Charles, for the first time in two years in September.
However, the contact made by both still does not indicate that there will be a wider reconciliation, reports suggest.
According to The Times, Harry, once again, will not be spending time at Sandringham for Christmas with the rest of the royal family.
Moreover, the father-son duo have not exchanged a single phone call after the London meeting amid accusations that Harry's aides leaked details of that meeting to "sabotage" the relationship.
The concerning update came as the monarch opened up about his "overwhelming" personal journey with cancer in a broadcast message released on Friday.
He announced that his treatment would be rolled back in the new year in what he called a "personal blessing".
Meanwhile, the duke has no contact with his brother, Prince William, after his explosive memoir Spare detailed a number of damning allegations about the royals.
When it comes to the duchess's relationship with her father, a source told the outlet that it was "too soon to say" if the life-threatening blood clot Thomas recently faced would lead to a family reunion, although it is unlikely in reality.
After life-saving surgery on the island of Cebu, during which his left leg was amputated, the 81-year-old invited the Daily Mail for an interview.
The publication is part of the same newspaper group that Meghan defeated in a privacy case in 2021, while Harry is currently battling the group in the UK courts over alleged phone hacking.
Meghan reportedly wrote her father a letter over fears that communication over the phone would be leaked to the tabloids.