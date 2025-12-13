King Charles sparks confusion about his cancer status with personal message

Royal
  • By Hania Jamil
King Charles' pal breaks silence on cancer message, calls it 'life-saving'

The British monarch shared his health update in a video supporting the Stand Up To Cancer campaign

  • By Hania Jamil
In an emotional health update, King Charles addressed his cancer recovery, earning praise from his friend and authorised biographer, Jonathan Dimbleby.

On Saturday, December 13, on the BBC's Today programme, the broadcaster referred to King's Friday announcement, where he said his cancer treatment would be reduced next year, as "life-saving".

In a video message supporting the Stand Up To Cancer campaign, Charles highlighted that early diagnosis had enabled him to "continue leading a full and active life, even while undergoing treatment", encouraging millions to take up available screenings for the disease.

Talking to Today, Dimbleby noted, "This was a remarkable thing for a monarch to do."

"It's worth just bearing this in mind, in the long context of our relationship with our royal family, it's not very often that a monarch would speak so openly, so directly, about a very personal health issue."

He added, "It's not an easy thing to come and say publicly, oh yes, I just want you to know I've got this cancer or that cancer."

"It takes guts, and the fact that he came out and did that will save lives, and people will be less frightened of saying we must go and get a test.'"

Discussing his own father's journey with testicular cancer, the broadcaster noted that Richard Dimbleby was "too embarrassed" by the symptoms to get early help. The journalist and broadcaster died at the age of 52.

"We've advanced so far from that, but we need to go further, and the King is very, very aware of that."

Jonathan Dimbleby also described the King's commitment to his cancer treatment, despite finding it "irritating", as he had to take time away from his royal duties.

The Friday's video was the biggest update on King Charles' health since he revealed his diagnosis in February 2024.

