Queen Rania warms fans' hearts with tender festive family photo

The Queen of Jordan delighted the royal fans as she dropped an adorable family moment
  • By Javeria Ahmed

Queen Rania warms hearts this holiday season with an adorable family moment, giving fans a sweet peek into her private life.

Taking to Instagram account on December 13, the Queen of Jordan shared the official 2025 New Year's family portrait released, featuring three generations of the royal family.

The photo captured King Abdullah II and Queen Rania in the gardens of their Al-Maquar residence in Amman, alongside their four children, their daughter-in-law Princess Rajwa, and their two young grandchildren.

In a shared photo, Jordanian royal family wore coordinating outfits in elegant shades of sage green and light blue for their official 2025 holiday portrait

Serving as the royal family’s official card and message for 2026, the portrait extended wishes, “May the bonds of family and love continue to grow in the year ahead.”

Soon after the Jordanian royal court shared the photo, fans flooded the comments to shower love and admiration on the royal family.

One fan wrote, “Mashallah and God bless you, May God protect you and guard you and always make you happy.”

Another commented, “Mashallah.. May God protect you and a new year is good for us, O Lord!”

The third noted, “Many happy returns and may God bless you with health, happiness and love.”

While the fourth stated, “Amen, may God protect you from all evil.”

To note, King Abdullah II ascended the throne on February 7, 1999, after the death of his father, King Hussein. He proclaimed Rania as queen consort in March 1999.

