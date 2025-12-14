Royal
King Frederik has recently attended Christmas celebrations while fulfilling his charitable duties. 

On Saturday, December 13, the Danish Royal Family turned to its Instagram handle to release the official update of His Majesty’s new Royal engagement. 

"A musical celebration of Christmas took place when His Majesty the King, as patron of the Copenhagen Boys Choir, attended the choir's performance of Johann Sebastian Bach's Christmas oratorio in collaboration with the Copenhagen Phil," King Charles stated in the caption.

They continued, "The performance is a regular recurring Christmas tradition for the choir. The Christmas oratory was composed in the 1730s and is based on the story of the birth of Jesus and the central events in the Christmas Gospel."

"The work includes both sets for a smaller crew and larger sections for full choir and orchestra, and was performed with the participation of both soloists, choir and orchestra," they noted.

Notably, the concert was directed by Carsten Seyer Hansen alongside the soloists Denise Beck, Kristin Mulders, Joshua Ellicott, and Lars Møller.

During the Royal event, Queen Mary was not accompanied by King Frederik.

For the unversed, the Danish monarch became the patron for the Copenhagen Boys Choir/The Royal Chapel Choir in May 2003. 

