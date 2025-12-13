Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
Royal

Princess Charlene steps into new role after 'special' Christmas celebrations

The Monaco Royal Family shares delightful engagement of Prince Albert, Princess Charlene

  • By Fatima Hassan
Princess Charlene steps into new role after special Christmas celebrations
Princess Charlene steps into new role after 'special' Christmas celebrations 

Princess Charlene has received a new title after her Royal celebrations with her husband, Prince Albert II.  

On Saturday, December 13, the Monaco Royal Family took to their Instagram account to share an important update on Her Serene Highness’s new royal engagement. 

A day after announcing her new role, Princess Charlene participated in the traditional Christmas Ball, alongside her husband, Prince Albert. 

On Friday, the Royal couple attended the iconic charity event, which took place at the lavish Hall Empire of the Paris Hotel. 

You Might Like:

During the noble occasion, the 47-year-old Royal member received a distinction that comes to salute her commitment to the service of children through her Foundation. 

"LL.AA.SS. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene participated, on Friday, December 12, in the traditional Christmas Ball, held in the lavish Hall Empire of the Paris Hotel," the Prince Albert’s office stated in the caption.

The statement continued, "The evening was paced by an auction orchestrated by Sotheby’s, with all proceeds going to the Princess Charlene Foundation of Monaco to support its efforts in drowning prevention and educating children through the values of sport."

For the unversed, this is the first-ever award presented by the International Action Committee of the Christmas Ball, aimed at honoring personalities working for the well-being of young people.  

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children at risk of losing key ties permanently?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children at risk of losing key ties permanently?
Prince Harry's security battle takes dramatic turn as King Charles eyes meetup

Prince Harry's security battle takes dramatic turn as King Charles eyes meetup
Queen Rania warms fans’ hearts with tender festive family photo

Queen Rania warms fans’ hearts with tender festive family photo
Buckingham Palace breaks silence on King Charles' cancer recovery speculations

Buckingham Palace breaks silence on King Charles' cancer recovery speculations
Prince Albert, Charlene kick off traditional Christmas Tour with special gifts

Prince Albert, Charlene kick off traditional Christmas Tour with special gifts
Kate Middleton gives strong verdict on Sarah, Andrew’s remarrying plans

Kate Middleton gives strong verdict on Sarah, Andrew’s remarrying plans
Meghan Markle's reunion with father Thomas remains uncertain amid health woes

Meghan Markle's reunion with father Thomas remains uncertain amid health woes
Andrew gives new shock to King Charles after monarch’s major cancer update

Andrew gives new shock to King Charles after monarch’s major cancer update
King Charles sparks confusion about his cancer status with personal message

King Charles sparks confusion about his cancer status with personal message
Princess Diana's brother breaks silence after King Charles’ new health update

Princess Diana's brother breaks silence after King Charles’ new health update
Meghan Markle shares special message after Kate Middleton earns new title

Meghan Markle shares special message after Kate Middleton earns new title
King Charles reflects on ‘personal blessing’ during cancer treatment in new message

King Charles reflects on ‘personal blessing’ during cancer treatment in new message

Latest News

Social Media star Brie Bird passes away at 9 after battling with cancer

Social Media star Brie Bird passes away at 9 after battling with cancer
Princess Charlene steps into new role after 'special' Christmas celebrations

Princess Charlene steps into new role after 'special' Christmas celebrations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children at risk of losing key ties permanently?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children at risk of losing key ties permanently?
Top 10 countries to start new life abroad in 2026

Top 10 countries to start new life abroad in 2026