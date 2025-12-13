Princess Charlene has received a new title after her Royal celebrations with her husband, Prince Albert II.
On Saturday, December 13, the Monaco Royal Family took to their Instagram account to share an important update on Her Serene Highness’s new royal engagement.
A day after announcing her new role, Princess Charlene participated in the traditional Christmas Ball, alongside her husband, Prince Albert.
On Friday, the Royal couple attended the iconic charity event, which took place at the lavish Hall Empire of the Paris Hotel.
During the noble occasion, the 47-year-old Royal member received a distinction that comes to salute her commitment to the service of children through her Foundation.
"LL.AA.SS. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene participated, on Friday, December 12, in the traditional Christmas Ball, held in the lavish Hall Empire of the Paris Hotel," the Prince Albert’s office stated in the caption.
The statement continued, "The evening was paced by an auction orchestrated by Sotheby’s, with all proceeds going to the Princess Charlene Foundation of Monaco to support its efforts in drowning prevention and educating children through the values of sport."
For the unversed, this is the first-ever award presented by the International Action Committee of the Christmas Ball, aimed at honoring personalities working for the well-being of young people.