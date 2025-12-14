Kanye West is set to launch his most controversial documentary, In Whose Name, on streaming platforms.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the American rapper and songwriter’s new project, which was directed by Nico Ballesteros, is set to hit the most-watched streaming platforms, including Apple, Amazon, Google/YouTube and Fandango on Sunday, December 14.
It was initially released across the theatres on September 19.
The creator of the documentary began observing Ye when he was 18 years old.
Notably, the upcoming programme also showcased West’s bipolar diagnosis, his mental health struggles, the demolition of his marriage to Kim Kardashian and his controversies over the years.
In an old interview, Ballesteros said, "I am humbled at the reception this movie has gotten from audiences, critics and my peers in the filmmaking community."
"By extending its reach beyond the theatre, the film brings its exploration of American belief, power and identity to a global audience," the aspiring filmmaker noted.
For the unversed, Nico Ballesteros explores the tumultuous six-year journey of Kanye West through an unfiltered lens and delves into the complexities of fame.