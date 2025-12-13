Prince Harry has reportedly received a significant boost in his ongoing security battle amid rumors of a possible reunion with his estranged father, King Charles.
As per The Mirror's exclusive report, the BBC correspondent, Jennie Bond, revealed that the Duke of Sussex has now "the right to ask why he is not entitled" to police protection.
This major relief has been granted to the youngest son of His Majesty after the Home Office agreed to reassess the United Kingdom’s security arrangements for the first time in half a decade.
"I think this is a big win for Harry and the review is what he deserves," Jennie told the outlet.
She continued explaining, "He can't change the fact that he is the King's son. He is also a former army officer who has taken part in armed conflict in Afghanistan during two tours of duty."
This report comes shortly after Prince Harry, who has been battling in the UK’s court after he was stripped of his senior Royal titles in 2020, was reportedly being invited by his estranged father, King Charles, to his "special" Christmas celebrations.
According to Fox News Digital, a royal expert said the 77-year-old monarch has been trying to bring peace between his two sons, who have been estranged since 2020.
As of now, neither King Charles nor Prince Harry has responded to these ongoing reunion speculations.