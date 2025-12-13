Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor wins big as the Metropolitan Police said that "no further action" will be taken over claims that the ex-prince asked his police protection officer to investigate Virginia Giuffre.
In October, the Daily Mail reported that King Charles' brother gave the officer Virginia's date of birth and social security number just before the paper published a photo of the pair meeting in February 2011.
On Saturday, December 13, the Met said a further assessment "has not revealed any additional evidence of criminal acts or misconduct."
A rep for the police force said, "The Met remains committed to thoroughly assessing any new information that could assist in this matter.
"To date, we have not received any additional evidence that would support reopening the investigation. In the absence of any further information, we will be taking no further action," they added.
"As with any other matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention, including in any information resulting from the release of material in the US, we will assess it."
Virginia, who passed away earlier this year by suicide, claimed that she was among the girls and young women sexually exploited by Jeffrey Epstein and his wealthy circle.
She also claimed that she was forced to have sex with the then-Prince Andrew on three occasions, including when she was 17 at the home of his friend Ghislaine Maxwell in London in 2001.
Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence on sex-trafficking charges related to Epstein.