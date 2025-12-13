Royal
  • By Hania Jamil
Royal

Andrew avoids police troubles over Virginia Giuffre investigation claims

King Charles' brother was accused of asking his taxpayer-funded bodyguard to investigate Virginia Giuffre

  • By Hania Jamil
Andrew avoids police troubles over Virginia Giuffre investigation claims
Andrew avoids police troubles over Virginia Giuffre investigation claims

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor wins big as the Metropolitan Police said that "no further action" will be taken over claims that the ex-prince asked his police protection officer to investigate Virginia Giuffre.

In October, the Daily Mail reported that King Charles' brother gave the officer Virginia's date of birth and social security number just before the paper published a photo of the pair meeting in February 2011.

On Saturday, December 13, the Met said a further assessment "has not revealed any additional evidence of criminal acts or misconduct."

A rep for the police force said, "The Met remains committed to thoroughly assessing any new information that could assist in this matter.

You Might Like:

"To date, we have not received any additional evidence that would support reopening the investigation. In the absence of any further information, we will be taking no further action," they added.

"As with any other matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention, including in any information resulting from the release of material in the US, we will assess it."

Virginia, who passed away earlier this year by suicide, claimed that she was among the girls and young women sexually exploited by Jeffrey Epstein and his wealthy circle.

She also claimed that she was forced to have sex with the then-Prince Andrew on three occasions, including when she was 17 at the home of his friend Ghislaine Maxwell in London in 2001.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence on sex-trafficking charges related to Epstein.

Princess Charlene steps into new role after 'special' Christmas celebrations

Princess Charlene steps into new role after 'special' Christmas celebrations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children at risk of losing key ties permanently?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children at risk of losing key ties permanently?
Prince Harry's security battle takes dramatic turn as King Charles eyes meetup

Prince Harry's security battle takes dramatic turn as King Charles eyes meetup
Queen Rania warms fans’ hearts with tender festive family photo

Queen Rania warms fans’ hearts with tender festive family photo
Buckingham Palace breaks silence on King Charles' cancer recovery speculations

Buckingham Palace breaks silence on King Charles' cancer recovery speculations
Prince Albert, Charlene kick off traditional Christmas Tour with special gifts

Prince Albert, Charlene kick off traditional Christmas Tour with special gifts
Kate Middleton gives strong verdict on Sarah, Andrew’s remarrying plans

Kate Middleton gives strong verdict on Sarah, Andrew’s remarrying plans
Meghan Markle's reunion with father Thomas remains uncertain amid health woes

Meghan Markle's reunion with father Thomas remains uncertain amid health woes
Andrew gives new shock to King Charles after monarch’s major cancer update

Andrew gives new shock to King Charles after monarch’s major cancer update
King Charles sparks confusion about his cancer status with personal message

King Charles sparks confusion about his cancer status with personal message
Princess Diana's brother breaks silence after King Charles’ new health update

Princess Diana's brother breaks silence after King Charles’ new health update
Meghan Markle shares special message after Kate Middleton earns new title

Meghan Markle shares special message after Kate Middleton earns new title

Latest News

Amanda Seyfried, Selena Gomez steal spotlight at new film’s screening in LA

Amanda Seyfried, Selena Gomez steal spotlight at new film’s screening in LA
Selena Quintanilla's dad, Abraham Quintanilla passes away at 86

Selena Quintanilla's dad, Abraham Quintanilla passes away at 86
Shotton Colliery Christmas tree vandalism: Two men arrested over damage

Shotton Colliery Christmas tree vandalism: Two men arrested over damage
Andrew avoids police troubles over Virginia Giuffre investigation claims

Andrew avoids police troubles over Virginia Giuffre investigation claims