Dua Lipa rocks cowboy chic ahead of ACL headlining gig

Dua Lipa will perform at Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 5 and 12

  • by Web Desk
  October 06, 2024
Dua Lipa is enjoying her time in Texas ahead of her Austin City Limits Music Festival headlining performance on Saturday, October 5.

The pop star took to her Instagram account to share a carousel of photos from her cherished times in Texas before heading to the festival to take in the music.

“AUSTIN!! I'm in your city and I can't wait to play for you tonight!!!! @aclfestival,” Lipa penned along the photos.

The carousel kicked off with a picture of herself wearing a cowboy hat over maroon hair, showcasing her tattoo, which reads, “Angel.”

Meanwhile, the second photo featured her full look, in which she could be seen wearing black shorts with vintage leather jacket covered with badges. Lipa completed her look with matching bag and high boots.

The post also included photos of her standing in a boots shop, while other showed her having dinner at a Texas restaurant.

Dua Lipa will perform on the American Express Stage at ACL on both Saturdays, October 5 and 12.

ACL also include many other major headliners like Blink 182, Chris Stapleton, Tyler the Creator, Pretty Lights, Chappell Roan and more.

