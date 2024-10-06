Entertainment

Taylor Swift too busy to wish Travis Kelce happy birthday?

Travis Kelce marked his 35th birthday on October 5

  • by Web Desk
  • October 06, 2024
Taylor Swift too busy to wish Travis Kelce happy birthday?
Taylor Swift too busy to wish Travis Kelce happy birthday?

Travis Kelce marked his 35 on October 5th, and his fans, teammates, and fellow athletes flooded social media with birthday wishes.

The Kansas City Chiefs took to their official Instagram account to on Saturday to pour in a heartfelt birthday message for the tight end.

Alongside a red-and-gold "happy birthday" banner, featuring Kelce's three different photos, the NFL team wrote, "No need to fight for your right to party today," referencing Beastie Boys' lyrics which Kelce used in his super Bowl speech this year.

"HBD, @killatrav!" they further added.

On the joyous occasion, the team also shared a video featuring Kelce's different game day looks, penning, "He dresses like every day is his birthday," with Joey Valence and Brae's song Hooligang, set in the background

Kelce also received a warm wish from the New Heights podcast’s official Instagram account, which he and brother Jason Kelce share.

The video featured many funny moments of Kelce from different podcast episodes.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @killatrav. Hope you’re full body laughing all day today,” the caption reads.

However, amid the sea of wishes, there was one notable absence and it was none other than his beloved girlfriend Taylor Swift.

And the fans are wondering now if Taylor Swift too busy to wish Travis Kelce a happy birthday?

Dua Lipa rocks cowboy chic ahead of ACL headlining gig

Dua Lipa rocks cowboy chic ahead of ACL headlining gig
Prince William ‘bloody jealous’ of Prince Harry’s natural charm

Prince William ‘bloody jealous’ of Prince Harry’s natural charm
Kim Kardashian carries bizarre furry monster purse

Kim Kardashian carries bizarre furry monster purse
Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

Entertainment News

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
Dua Lipa rocks cowboy chic ahead of ACL headlining gig
Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
Kim Kardashian carries bizarre furry monster purse
Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
Ryan Reynolds takes Blake Lively on romantic dinner date in New York
Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
'Diddy' warns Justin Bieber to hush about their past in viral throwback clip
Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
Miley Cyrus ‘reconnecting’ with ex Liam Hemsworth for ‘closure’
Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
Sabrina Carpenter claps back at critics slamming her bold outfit choices
Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
‘Ghostbusters’ star Logan Kim to play next Hulk in Marvel Cinematics Universe?
Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
Ryan Reynolds’ daughters bring him ‘real horror’ of Halloween
Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
‘Joker 2’ falls short of fan expectations, hits lowest rating in DCEU history
Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
Gigi Hadid open to reconciliation with Zayn Malik amid Bradley Cooper romance
Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
John Legend to cultivate 'warmth, joy, togetherness' on 2024 Christmas tour