Taylor Swift too busy to wish Travis Kelce happy birthday?

Travis Kelce marked his 35 on October 5th, and his fans, teammates, and fellow athletes flooded social media with birthday wishes.
The Kansas City Chiefs took to their official Instagram account to on Saturday to pour in a heartfelt birthday message for the tight end.
Alongside a red-and-gold "happy birthday" banner, featuring Kelce's three different photos, the NFL team wrote, "No need to fight for your right to party today," referencing Beastie Boys' lyrics which Kelce used in his super Bowl speech this year.
"HBD, @killatrav!" they further added.
On the joyous occasion, the team also shared a video featuring Kelce's different game day looks, penning, "He dresses like every day is his birthday," with Joey Valence and Brae's song Hooligang, set in the background
Kelce also received a warm wish from the New Heights podcast’s official Instagram account, which he and brother Jason Kelce share.
The video featured many funny moments of Kelce from different podcast episodes.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @killatrav. Hope you’re full body laughing all day today,” the caption reads.
However, amid the sea of wishes, there was one notable absence and it was none other than his beloved girlfriend Taylor Swift.
And the fans are wondering now if Taylor Swift too busy to wish Travis Kelce a happy birthday?