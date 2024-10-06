Khloé Kardashian gets spooky with her Halloween home décor

Khloé Kardashian has continued her tradition to dive into the spooky spirit on Halloween!
The Good American co-founder took to her Snapchat account on Thursday to give fans a peek into her Halloween décor.
In a post, The Kardashians star shared that she did her Halloween decor earlier this week, writing that she “can't wait to show you what we did!”
While, in the next snap she penned, “We have a special guest at the front of the house,” before revealing two giant sculptures of a classic spooky Jack Skellington from the musical The Nightmare Before Christmas, which her kids, True and Tatum, “love.”
Behind the towering, pinstripe-suit-wearing skeletons, there were many creepy white ghosts hanging on the roof, and the floor was covered with a lot of pumpkins.
“We have two giant Jack Skellingtons out front!! And super creepy pumpkins,” Kardashian wrote alongside the photo of décor.
Zooming in on her pumpkin display, Kardashian wrote, “It's a little creepier than I'm used to but you know what?! We're getting into the mood this year!”
Last year, Khloé Kardashian went to new height with an impressive Halloween display created for her pumpkin-decorating party.