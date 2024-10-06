Entertainment

Taylor Swift gains big title as her net worth hit new milestone

  by Web Desk
  October 06, 2024
Forbes has just updated Taylor Swift’s net worth to an astounding $1.6 billion, officially making her the richest female musician in history.

According to the business magazine, the Lover crooner first achieved billionaire status last year due to the Eras Tour's enormous popularity and "the value of her music catalogue."

“Her fortune includes nearly $600 million amassed from royalties and touring, plus a music catalog worth an estimated $600 million and some $125 million in real estate,” the media outlet stated.

It is reported that Swift became the first musician to make the billionaire ranking primarily based on her songs and performances.

Moreover, Swift started releasing re-recordings of her first six albums in 2021 to reclaim ownership rights.

In the months leading up to the commencement of her concert series in March 2023, Swift, 34, witnessed a spike in demand for Eras Tour tickets in the United States.

Since then, the Fortnight singer has played in packed stadiums worldwide, and in August, she concluded the European leg of her tour.

Ticketmaster was overloaded with demand for tickets to her Eras Tour's U.S. leg, which led Congressmen to question the company's control over concert sales.

It is suggested that there will be a significant change in her wealth as she is about to embark on her final leg of the Eras Tour.

Here's why Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes decline Chiefs WAGs show invitation
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs involved in rapper Tupac Shakur’s murder case?
Jennifer Aniston makes stellar acting comeback with new movie
‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ flops at box office after director reveals spoilers
Justin Timberlake gives sweet shout-out to Jessica Biel on 12th anniversary
Khloé Kardashian gets spooky with her Halloween home décor
Taylor Swift too busy to wish Travis Kelce happy birthday?
Dua Lipa rocks cowboy chic ahead of ACL headlining gig
Kim Kardashian carries bizarre furry monster purse
Ryan Reynolds takes Blake Lively on romantic dinner date in New York
'Diddy' warns Justin Bieber to hush about their past in viral throwback clip
Miley Cyrus ‘reconnecting’ with ex Liam Hemsworth for ‘closure’