Taylor Swift gains big title as her net worth hit new milestone

Forbes has just updated Taylor Swift’s net worth to an astounding $1.6 billion, officially making her the richest female musician in history.
According to the business magazine, the Lover crooner first achieved billionaire status last year due to the Eras Tour's enormous popularity and "the value of her music catalogue."
“Her fortune includes nearly $600 million amassed from royalties and touring, plus a music catalog worth an estimated $600 million and some $125 million in real estate,” the media outlet stated.
It is reported that Swift became the first musician to make the billionaire ranking primarily based on her songs and performances.
Moreover, Swift started releasing re-recordings of her first six albums in 2021 to reclaim ownership rights.
In the months leading up to the commencement of her concert series in March 2023, Swift, 34, witnessed a spike in demand for Eras Tour tickets in the United States.
Since then, the Fortnight singer has played in packed stadiums worldwide, and in August, she concluded the European leg of her tour.
Ticketmaster was overloaded with demand for tickets to her Eras Tour's U.S. leg, which led Congressmen to question the company's control over concert sales.
It is suggested that there will be a significant change in her wealth as she is about to embark on her final leg of the Eras Tour.