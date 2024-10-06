Jennifer Aniston makes stellar acting comeback with new movie

Jennifer Aniston has made a huge acting comeback with the highly-awaited film, Out of My Mind.
The Friends actress lent her voice to rising star Phoebe-Rae Taylor in the first trailer.
Out of My Mind revolves around a young girl named Melody Brooks (Taylor), who is a nonverbal middle school student.
In the viral trailer, Jennifer, 55, said, “Obviously this isn't my voice. I can't talk. And I can sound like whoever I want — so I picked Jennifer Aniston” while voicing Melody's inner monologue.
The movie is an adaptation of Sharon M. Draper's 2010 novel. The synopsis mentioned that Melody "has a quick wit and a sharp mind, but because she is nonverbal and uses a wheelchair she is not given the same opportunities as her classmates."
"When a young educator notices her student’s untapped potential and Melody starts to participate in mainstream education, Melody shows that what she has to say is more important than how she says it,” it continued.
Amber Sealey directorial stars Phoebe, Rosemarie DeWitt, Luke Kirby, Judith Light, and Jennifer.
Out of My Mind will be released on Disney+ on November 22, 2024.