Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours

Prince Harry left Meghan Markle and her kids alone in California for a solo trip

  • by Web Desk
  • October 06, 2024
Meghan Markle made a striking appearance at a recent event, drawing attention as rumors swirl about a potential "professional split" from Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex chose a bold red dress by Caroline Herrera with a striking thigh-slit and a plunging neckline.

It was a bold look for the stunning former senior royal, as its striking colour certainly photographed beautifully.

Meghan wore her stunning gown for the second time, joining Prince Harry on the eve of Veterans Day in the United States and Armistice Day in the United Kingdom in 2021.

For her most recent appearance, the Suits alum chose a neutral makeup palette and went nude, putting a dab of glitter on her cheekbones.

Her hair, which was the colour of a raven, fell loosely past her shoulders.

Meghan wore the stunning ensemble to the children's hospital fundraiser in Los Angeles.

Prince Harry was not there at the glamorous gala, so Meghan went alone.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex decided to extend his trip to South Africa and will not reunite with his wife Meghan Markle for “another few days.”

