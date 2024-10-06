Trending

Zara Noor Abbas remembers her miscarried son Aurangzeb: 'I haven't really moved on'

Zara Noor Abbas welcomed daughter Noor-e-Jahan in March 2024, a year after her first miscarriage

  by Web Desk
  October 06, 2024
Zara Noor Abbas welcomed daughter Noor-e-Jahan in March 2024, a year after her first miscarriage
Zara Noor Abbas welcomed daughter Noor-e-Jahan in March 2024, a year after her first miscarriage 

Zara Noor Abbas shared the grief and joy of being a mother to her daughter Noor-e-Jahan after losing her firstborn. 

The Parey Hut Love actress previously lost her firstborn son Aurangzeb, which was a painful experience for both her and husband Asad Siddiqui.  

She appeared as a guest at Faisal Qureshi's podcast where the star openly talked about her late son

"After Noor-e-Jahan, and that whole process of yours from before, have you moved on from it?" the host asked. 

"I haven't really moved on, I mean, my firstborn will always be a son. It's funny because I had ordered a lot of clothes for him and Noor-e-Jahan is wearing the clothes these days," the Ehd-e-Wafa star revealed. 


Further adding, "She has to wear those tie things and shorts. Just yesterday she wore a onesie. Noor will have to wear boy clothes for a year because I will use all his boy clothes here. So it's a beautiful thing I tell her everyday that she is wearing her brother's clothes." 

In the same conversation, Zara expressed her wish of having kids earlier. 

"I wish I had known that this is how my life, my body, my mind would process this, because it's a natural state of your body. Yes that's very true. If I had known this would happen I would have prepared beforehand," Zara reflected on her experience. 

In 2022, Zara Noor Abbas had a miscarriage and lost her son. 

