Hiba Bukhari drops ‘little late’ Hum Awards photo dump: SEE

Hiba Bukhari is sharing snaps of her drop-dead gorgeous look at the Hum Style Awards 2024!
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Saturday, October 6, the Jaan Nisaar actress posted two photos from the glamorous and star-studded awards night, which she graced with her presence in a shimmery green gown as she revealed her pregnancy.
Hiba Bukhari’s baby bump flaunting came with severe backlash from the trollers who criticized her for being immoral and shameless for revealing her pregnancy in this manner.
Captioning her snaps, the Deewangi actress penned, “Little late but is it too late. Hum awards 2024.”
With her sleek, mid-parted hair and a dazzling, glittery ensemble, the actress stared boldly into the camera in the first snap, while in the second photo, she was snapped looking in some other direction as the lens captured her sitting on a golden shimmery sofa.
Praising her flawless beauty, Hiba Bukhari’s husband Arez Ahmed commented, “I love you!!! The strength you show is admirable and it blows me away! Hats off to all the mothers out there!!”
“You looked absolutely fantastic at the red carpet! So proud of you!” wrote actor Ali Abbas.
Meanwhile a fan, hinting towards the backlash, penned, “She's absolutely stunning! her beauty has no equal and maybe that's why some illiterate people are jealous and speak rubbish about her!”
Hiba Bukhari and husband Arez Ahmed are soon going to welcome their first child after tying the knot in January 2022.