Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs involved in rapper Tupac Shakur’s murder case?

Diddy has gotten himself stuck in yet another controversy as a 1996 murder case of an American rapper Tupac Shakur has resurfaced, which has some serious links to Sean Combs’ involvement, alleged the murder case investigator.
During an interview with NewsNation on Friday, October 4, the Tupac crime scene investigator Sheryl McCollum alleged that Diddy has some sort of involvement to the late rapper’s 1994 murder and the previous 1994 shooting incident.
“This whole thing to me started in 1994 — the first time Tupac is shot,” recalled McCollum as she flashed back to the first time the All Eyez On Me rapper was shot while being robbed at New York City’s Quad Studios in Times Square, reported Page Six.
It was also reported that at the same time of robbery, Sean Combs was also present in the studio with an “entourage” of about 40 people.
While on one hand she suspiciously said, “You ain’t gotta shoot somebody five times to take their jewelry and their money,” at the same time McCollum expressed, “Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs and his entourage of 40? Unharmed. Unthreatened.”
“How does that make sense to anybody that one person is going to be robbed and not the other 40? Who would have had more money and jewelry? Forty,” McCollum further added.
Moreover, the investigator also said that twice the rapper was shot and both the times he was “trapped in something. He’s trapped in an elevator, and then he’s trapped in a car. There is literally nowhere to run.”
It has also come to know that Tupac’s family is hiring a high-profile attorney Alex Spiro to investigate further into the rapper’s case.