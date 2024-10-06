Here's why Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes decline Chiefs WAGs show invitation

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have opted out of participating in the upcoming Chiefs WAGs show, citing a desire to protect the 'private life' they have left.
According to PEOPLE, a source shared, "Taylor and Brittany are not part of the show at all and will not even be filmed.”
The insider revealed, "Taylor especially is very protective of what little private life she has left."
Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce “enjoys all the ladies she's met, but she will not be a part of Bravo's storyline.”
Interestingly, it has been previously rumoured that Bravo is now developing a reality program on the WAGs' support of the team that won the Super Bowl.
An exclusive source informed the outlet that Sheawna Weathersby, who has two children with defensive lineman Chris Jones, and Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée, Chariah Gordon, may appear on the show, even though it is still in development and the cast roster has not yet been finalised.
"There's still lots to figure out, including who would be a part of the final cast and whether there's enough there to build a full series around. It's very much a work in progress," the source said.
Another source added, "The action is all centered around Chariah and Sheawna and their group of friends, who all know the struggles of being partners to these workaholic athletes.”
Currently, Brittany and her husband Patrick Mahomes are expecting their third child.
While Swift will not be on the upcoming Bravo show with Gordon or Weathersby, she did pose with the WAGs at the Chiefs' game versus the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15.