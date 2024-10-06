Trending

Karan Johar reacts to allegations of helping Alia Bhatt get casted in 'Jigra'

Karan Johar has been accused of sending a draft of 'Jigra' to Alia Bhatt without the director's permission

  • by Web Desk
  • October 06, 2024
Karan Johar lashed out at the Jigra director Vasan Bala's allegations against him. 

Recently, Bala stated that the filmmaker had sent an incomplete script of his film to Alia Bhatt without his consent. 

This revelation resulted in backlash against Johar and sparked speculations about nepotism and favoritism in Bollywood. 

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director expressed outrage at all misinterpretations surrounding the same. 


He penned, "Twitter became X and became my X a while ago… I broke up with the nauseous noise and muted the unwarranted angst … but social media is like the Lockness monster it’s gets to you even when you can’t see it.. so was flooded with Vasan Bala’s interview which he answered with pure innocence and so much love."

Johar added, "The gore misinterpretation of his comment about me sending the script to Alia without his grammar checks made me laugh initially at the ludicrousness of it all but now is truly annoying me."

"Vasan continues to be one of my most talented and wonderful collaborators and if you see his interview and hear his tone you will totally get it! BUT NO … much ado about nothing is all over the place…" the Lust Stories director elaborated. 

"I fold my hands and tell everyone please hear and read entire interviews before making click bait assumptions. Loads of Love to all of you," Alia Bhatt's godfather concluded. 

Jigra starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina as siblings is all set to hit theatres on October 11, 2024. 

