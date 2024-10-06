Sports

Novak Djokovic loses temper after umpire warning at Shanghai Masters

Serbian tennis player advances to the third round of the Shanghai Masters after beating Alex Michelsen

  • by Web Desk
  • October 06, 2024
24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic makes a comeback to the Shanghai Master after more than three years.

According to Hindustan Times, Djokovic's comeback was not as smooth as he wanted because he was slapped with a warning in his opening match of the Shanghai Masters on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

During the second set of the match against American tennis player Alex Michelsen, the 37-year-old received a time violation warning after running down the shot clock.

Djokovic was clearly angry by the warning, and he immediately questioned the chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani over the warning.

He asked, “Why do you do this, man? Why do you do this, man?” to which the chair umpire replied, “It is not in my hands.”

The Shanghai Masters is using a new automated shot clock that begins three seconds after the last shots, due to which the player has only 25 seconds to serve.

Furthermore, the Paris Olympics 2024 gold medallist began his game again with the same dedication and defeated Michelsen 7-6(3), 7-6(9) to book his berth in the third round of the tournament. 

