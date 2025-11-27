Valve adds Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller support to Steam

Valve has officially introduced support for the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller in the latest Steam Client Beta.
According to the patch notes, the controller works when connected via USB on Windows, offering players another better option for enjoying their Steam library.
The significant update brings GameCube controller support in “Wii-U mode” with rumble functionality on Windows.
In terms of connectivity, GameCube controllers should be connected via similar to the Switch 2 Pro Controller.
Steam provides wide compatibility with different controllers, including Xbox and PlayStation gamepads, the original Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, Joy-Cons, and multiple classic Nintendo Switch Online controllers.
Alongside the controller updates, Valve announced a few significant hardware updates. The company has launched its forthcoming Steam Machine, a recently launched console powered by the same operating system as the Steam Deck.
Moreover, Valve launched its cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) headset, the Steam Frame, delivering an excellent performance.
The series is a redesigned Steam Controller, engineered to work with any device running Steam.
All three products, the Steam Frame, Steam Machine, and the new Steam Controller, which are likely to be released in 2026.