Valve adds Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller support to Steam

The significant update brings GameCube controller support in 'Wii-U mode' with rumble functionality on Windows

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Valve has officially introduced support for the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller in the latest Steam Client Beta.

According to the patch notes, the controller works when connected via USB on Windows, offering players another better option for enjoying their Steam library.

The significant update brings GameCube controller support in “Wii-U mode” with rumble functionality on Windows.

In terms of connectivity, GameCube controllers should be connected via similar to the Switch 2 Pro Controller.

Steam provides wide compatibility with different controllers, including Xbox and PlayStation gamepads, the original Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, Joy-Cons, and multiple classic Nintendo Switch Online controllers.

Alongside the controller updates, Valve announced a few significant hardware updates. The company has launched its forthcoming Steam Machine, a recently launched console powered by the same operating system as the Steam Deck.

Moreover, Valve launched its cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) headset, the Steam Frame, delivering an excellent performance.

The series is a redesigned Steam Controller, engineered to work with any device running Steam.

All three products, the Steam Frame, Steam Machine, and the new Steam Controller, which are likely to be released in 2026.

Lamine Yamal faces harsh reality check from Saha over Messi expectations

Yamal's impressive playing style and position on the field often draw comparisons to Lionel Messi by fans

Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for December 2025

PlayStation Plus monthly games for December 2025 will include Lego Horizon Adventures, Neon White and Outlast Trials, and more

McLaren speaks out about costly Las Vegas GP double disqualification

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri lost crucial points after being disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Ronaldo’s another record smashed by Mbappe with stunning Champions League feat

Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappe, players who scored the fastest UEFA Champions League hat-tricks

Jake Paul predicts 'long night' for Anthony Joshua ahead of December fight

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua set to clash in highly anticipated fight for December 19 in Miami

Rockstar former co-founder warns amid surge in GTA 6 cancellation rumours

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently scheduled to release in November 2026

Aston Martin shocks F1 world with major leadership shake-up

Aston Martin, which is currently standing at 8th position with 72 points, has made some key changes ahead of the 2026 season

Seth Rollins makes shocking admission about WWE stars: 'it's the paycheck'

The WWE champion has also opened up about his shoulder injury and when he will be able to return to the ring

Ahmedabad confirmed as host city for Commonwealth Games 2030

The 100th edition of Commonwealth Games will take place in India after the inaugural event in Canada

Liverpool parade crash: Paul Doyle pleads guilty to 31 charges in horrific incident

During Liverpool FC's 2024-25 Premier League title win in May, Paul Doyle drove into the crowd of fans and injured over 130 people

Luka Doncic blasts ‘slippery’ and 'dangerous' court after NBA Cup win

Los Angeles Lakers beat the LA Clippers in thrilling clash to claim the NBA Cup title

Chloe Kim, Garrett confirm relationship with tender moment on NFL sidelines

NFL star Myles Garrett and Olympic champion Chloe Kim confirm romance with adorable kiss