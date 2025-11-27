Lamine Yamal faces harsh reality check from Saha over Messi expectations

Barcelona rising star Lamine Yamal has received a stark warning from Louis Saha about failing to reach Messi's legacy.
The former Manchester United striker told the teenage talent that he doesn’t share the same “obsession” with football as Cristiano Ronaldo which is needed to reach Messi's level.
His warning came as Yamal's impressive playing style and position on the field often draw comparisons to Messi by fans.
While speaking to OLBG, Saha said that Yamal is extremely talented but all the media attention and news about him could be distracting and overwhelming which might prevent him from fully using his abilities.
“I think only PSG or Man City could afford to pay £300m for Lamine Yamal. I still think that if you look at his trajectory, it would be sad to see him go so early for a big move," added Saha.
A Premier League icon went on to share, “Could Lamine Yamal one day overtake Lionel Messi? It would be good for him but I don't think so."
Saha said that Ronaldo and Messi are extremely obsessed with football, which is part of why they became so successful.
"Some distractions are already around Yamal, that's not good. I think you’ll find him dragged away from the game like Neymar, who has, for me, maybe better quality," Saha further added.
After a successful 2024-25 season, Yamal has struggled with injuries this season which has sparked huge controversy in the football world.