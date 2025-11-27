Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for December 2025

Sony has confirmed the upcoming games of December, including Lego Horizon Adventures, Neon White and Outlast Trials, and more.
These are a perfect blend of creativity, horror, and excitement, making them perfect for all the gaming enthusiasts.
Lego Horizon Adventures
The upcoming Lego Horizon Adventure is set to lead the month, a playful spin on Guerrilla Games’ Horizon universe. The new variant of Horizon Zero Dawn replaces the realism with attractive Lego charm while keeping the themes of adventure same.
Only PlayStation 5 users will be able to access the game.
Neon White and Outlast Trials
Neon White, Angel Matrix’s stylish FPS platformer is a perfect blend of speedrunning, card mechanics, and shooting.
It is known for its high-speed gameplay and unconventional storytelling. Users can play it on both PS4 and PS5.
Horror fans can jump into The Outlast Trials, a tense first-person survival game that also offers co-op play.
Players will be required to beat terrifying enemies with winning strategies and lead towards victory while navigating obstacles.
The Outlast Trials will be available on both PS4 and PS5.
More horror and mech action
PlayStation 5 subscribers can claim Killing Floor 3, a co-op shooter where players battle waves of mutated “zeds.”
It is pertinent to mention that all the games will be accessible to claim from December 2, 2025, through January 5, 2026.