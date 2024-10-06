Prince Harry prolongs solo trip to avoid Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has prolonged his solo trip abroad to avoid wife Meghan Markle.
As per Express UK, the Duke of Sussex was supposed to travel back home to meet the Suits star, 43, and their two children, but he has decided to extend it for an extra few days.
An insider told the outlet that Harry will most probably head to Johannesburg and Cape Town for "private time" with family and friends.
The source shared, "It's all very cloak and dagger but Harry has extended his trip abroad by another few days. He'll likely go to Johannesburg and then to visit family and friends. The Spencers have a home there [in Cape Town] and he has a lot of friends from that part of the world.”
Moreover, another visit is also planned but it has been blanked out of his diary.
"There's also another trip planned which has been blanked out of his diary and he's keen to keep it very private,” the tipster noted.
Furthermore, Sussexes’ friends have raised concerns for their relationship as the couple have been staying apart for a couple of weeks.