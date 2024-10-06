Royal

Prince Harry prolongs solo trip to avoid Meghan Markle

  Web Desk
  • October 06, 2024
Prince Harry has prolonged his solo trip abroad to avoid wife Meghan Markle.

As per Express UK, the Duke of Sussex was supposed to travel back home to meet the Suits star, 43, and their two children, but he has decided to extend it for an extra few days.

An insider told the outlet that Harry will most probably head to Johannesburg and Cape Town for "private time" with family and friends.

The source shared, "It's all very cloak and dagger but Harry has extended his trip abroad by another few days. He'll likely go to Johannesburg and then to visit family and friends. The Spencers have a home there [in Cape Town] and he has a lot of friends from that part of the world.”

Moreover, another visit is also planned but it has been blanked out of his diary.

"There's also another trip planned which has been blanked out of his diary and he's keen to keep it very private,” the tipster noted.

Furthermore, Sussexes’ friends have raised concerns for their relationship as the couple have been staying apart for a couple of weeks.

Royal News

Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Queen Camilla hosts special event at Clarence House without King Charles
Prince William ‘bloody jealous’ of Prince Harry’s natural charm
Prince Harry’s children blow people away with super-surprising traits
Royal Family to take action against Prince Harry's 'ill-advised' trips?
Queen Mary shows how to rule the throne in comfort
Lady Louise Windsor adopts similar approach as Princess Kate and William
Prince William talks about his determination to change things
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘drifting away’ from each other
King Charles packs his own blood supply for royal tours
Princess Kate releases special message shortly after public return
Royal family's future role after King Charles's death laid bare