Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad

  • by Web Desk
  • October 06, 2024
Urwa Hocane cannot get over London, its beauty and the food! 

On Instagram over the weekend, the Udaari starlet shared a carousel featuring her London vacation. 

"Good food, good company, good times!" the Tich Button actress captioned the holiday post. 


In the first picture, the superstar turned selfie queen with her husband Farhan Saeed, designer Nomi Ansari, an entrepreneur and a famous makeup artist Nida Khan. 

The second showcased the group of five posing for cute pictures. 

Next up, the famed Suno Chanda star rubbed shoulders with the renowned designer Nomi. 

Following the selfie carousel was a brief video of scrumptious and piping hot meal including sushi. 

To note, the Rangreza star landed in London, UK for the 9th Hum Style Awards where her sister Mawra took home the accolade for Best Actress Female in Neem. 

On the day of the star-studded award evening, Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed introduced their beautiful daughter Jahan Aara to the world. 

