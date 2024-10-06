Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri feast on thali full of Gujrati food

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, who are currently in Ahmedabad for the promotions of film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, sat down for a Gujrati meal.
A video shared by the makers of their upcoming film showed the two stars sitting in a restaurant and enjoying a plate full of almost 10 different types of dishes placed on their plates.
All suited booted for the event, the Mr and Mrs Mahi star was having a fun time savoring the scrumptious thali while the Animal actress laughed and conversed as she binged on the mouth-watering treat.
For the promotional spree in Ahmedabad, Dimri slipped in multicoloured sari with a sleeveless blouse. She had her hair tied in a neat bun.
The upcoming movie Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, stars Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz and Mukesh Tiwari, Triptii Dimri and Raj in the pivotal roles.
It follows a story of a couple who decide to film their first night as a souvenir.
For the unversed, this is Triptii Dimri's third film after gaining stardom in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and her hit Bad Newz.