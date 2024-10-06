Priyanka Chopra sends 'million magic wishes' to sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya

Priyanka Chopra shows her love for to-be sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya on the occasion of her birthday.
On Saturday, PeeCee took to her Instagram stories to wish her to- be sister-in-law.
In the picture, the global superstar can be seen happily posing with the power couple as they flash their contagious smiles in the moment.
The Citadel actress wrote a caption, "Happy birthday dearest @neelamupadhyaya. Here's to a million magic wishes to you, today and always," and accompanied the birthday note with a red heart emoji.
To note, the mom of one returned to India grace the engagement and hastakshar ceremony of her brother in August, this year and dropped photos from the happy occasion.
"And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends, and families, on our dad’s birthday. Their hastakshar and ring ceremony," the post read.
During her short visit to India, PeeCee also attended a promotional event for her Marathi production venture, Paani.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has two upcoming movies, Head of State and The Bluff, in the pipeline.
She will also be seen in the second season of the American TV series Citadel.