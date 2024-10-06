Hailey Bieber celebrates baby Jack's first Halloween with spooky decor

New mom Hailey Bieber is all set to celebrate her baby boy’s first Halloween with spooky decor!
The Rhode founder took to her Instagram account on Saturday, October 5, to share a glimpse into her spook-tacular home décor for her six-week-old son Jack Blues’ first Halloween.
In the video, an inflatable spooky skeleton statue of the character Jack Skellington from the 1993 musical film The Nightmare Before Christmas was seen wearing a burgundy pinstripe suit with a bat-shaped collar and cape as he stood outside the front door of her house.
“Jack Skellington for my little Jack Skellington,” Hailey penned, referencing to her newborn son, whom she shares with husband Justin Bieber.
The real looking statue has all the detailing including, stitched-on smile and a buzzer on one hand with the word, “Try Me” on it while the other bony hand moving back and forth.
Earlier to this, Hailey shared her Fall purse essentials, which also included nod to her baby boy.
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber announced the arrival of Jack, on August 23, after six years of their marriage.