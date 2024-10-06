Royal

Meghan Markle revives her iconic red gown for surprise gala appearance

Meghan Markle previously wore this red gown to the Salute to Freedom gala in New York in 2021

  • by Web Desk
  • October 06, 2024
Meghan Markle has once again opened wardrobe to restyle her one of iconic dress!

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala on Saturday, October 5.

For the event, Meghan slipped into her stunning red Carolina Herrera gown which she previously wore to the Salute to Freedom gala in New York in 2021.

The Duchess walked the red-carpet holding hands with Alliance of Moms founder Kelly Mckee Zajfen.

One notable absence was her husband, Prince Harry, as he was in Lesotho for his charity, Sentebale, to address the HIV/AIDS issues in southern Africa.

During the event, Meghan stayed down to earth and humble as she took photos with patients’ family and crouched down to chat with the kids. 

She also spent time with hospital nurses, talking as well as taking selfies with them.

Other notable guest of the event were Jamie Lee Curtis, Kaley Cuoco, Colin Hanks, Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney, Sky and Mark Hoppus, Al Yankovic and Demi Lovato, who performed at the gala.

The event takes place every two years to pay tribute to CHLA’s patients and hospital pediatric workers.

