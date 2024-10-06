Millie Bobby Brown, husband Jake Bongiovi flaunt ultimate ‘couple goals:’ SEE

Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi are showcasing what an ultimate “dream team” looks like!
Taking to his official Instagram handle on Saturday, October 4, the American actor and model shared an adorable snap with his British wife that sent the internet into meltdown.
“Dream team <3,” captioned Jake alongside the heart-melting photo.
In the snap, Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown were seen wearing white sports uniform that featured number “24” on their shirts. Above the numbers was what became the highlight of the image.
Jake’s shirt read “Mr. Bongiovi,” meanwhile, Millie’s shirt featured the surname, “Mrs. Bongiovi,” marking major couple goals.
The photo also captured the model with US flag painted on his left cheek and England’s flag painted on the Stranger Things actress’ face.
Jake’s post was soon flooded with the fans’ comments, showing their love and admiration for the newly-wed couple.
“The surname omggg,” wrote one of the fans excitedly, while another commented, “I’m in love with this couple. bonjillie forever.
The third comment read, “That's a cute idea!! You look like models! You 2 are great together!!! I am so happy for you!! Congratulations again!!”
Meanwhile, the fourth admirer penned, “Omg how cute Mr bongiovi and Mrs bongiovi. Best team ever.”
Mille Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s wedding took place among their loved ones in a private ceremony in May 2024. The couple officially dropped the mesmerizing snaps of their wedding on October 2, 2024.