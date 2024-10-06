Lady Gaga makes shocking confession about her career: ‘I went through a lot’

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • October 06, 2024
Lady Gaga makes shocking confession about her career after Joker: Folie à Deux flopped at box-office.

During a recent interview with People Magazine, Gaga talked about her work life as an actor and singer.

“I’m in a new place,” she said as her Joker: Folie à Deux and its companion album Harlequin released recently.

Gaga went on to express, “I've been in the music industry since I was a teenager. And I've been working in the film industry for the last 10 years or so. And, you know, I think that I just went through a lot.”

The Oscar winner actress has given many chart-topping music and a lot of hit films since her 2008 debut.

“I feel really grateful for the career that I've had. And I feel so grateful for my fans. Also, I think I had a lot of trouble with it at one point,” she added.

Gaga concluded, “I just feel a lot better now, and it's nice to be able to say that. I feel really grateful to be able to say that.”

Lady Gaga’s new film Joker: Folie à Deux is in theaters now.

