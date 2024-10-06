Royal

Prince Harry extends solo trip to have ‘space’ from Meghan Markle

  by Web Desk
  • October 06, 2024
Prince Harry has stretched his ongoing solo trip out of America as he wants “space from Meghan Markle.”

A very well-placed and reliable source has informed Express UK that the Duke of Sussex was supposed to head back home for reuniting with his wife in California this weekend.

But there’s a change in a plans now with him extending his solo journey abroad by adding in an extra few days to spend some “private time” in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

This is said to be another “secret visit” that was oddly not mentioned in Prince Harry’s official diary for record-keeping or appropriate scheduling.

It’s believed that he will be either spending time by himself or with friends and other members of the family out of America.

A source told Daily Mail that the Duke of Sussex has made this decision because he “wants space” from Meghan Markle.

The person claimed that “solo Harry” was his own idea and he planned to separate public engagements from the Duchess of Sussex because of “wanting it this way.”

One insider from London insisted that this is Prince Harry’s technique to rebuild his public image that has been “strangled” after only ever appearing with Meghan Markle except for when he’s in the UK.

